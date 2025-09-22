M25 closed: 'Long delays' as major motorway shut from J10 and J8 Reigate after lorry fire - traffic 'in process of being released'
National Highways South East said the M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J10 for the A3, Guildford and J8 Reigate due to a vehicle fire. Lengthy delays remain along the M25.
National Highways said in a post shared to X/Twitter: "The #M25 in #Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J10 for the #A3, #Guildford and J8 #Reigate due to a vehicle fire. Trapped traffic is in the process of being released."
There are delays of up to 30 minute on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions J11 (Chertsey) and J10 (Guildford). Inrix has said: "M25 anticlockwise closed, long delays due to lorry fire from J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange) to J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate). Congestion to J11 (Chertsey), closed through to J8 for a suitable diversion. Stopped towards Gatwick since 11:55. Releasing two lanes of trapped traffic past now, but still closed from J10."
"Diversion - Hollow Square signs via the A3 to Tolworth, and A243 back towards Reigate." It is not clear when the M25 will re-open. National Highways are not expecting the incident to clear until between 15:30 and 15:45.