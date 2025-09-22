A vehicle fire has resulted in part of the M25 being closed as firefighters battle to put out the blaze.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways South East said the M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J10 for the A3, Guildford and J8 Reigate due to a vehicle fire. Lengthy delays remain along the M25.

National Highways said in a post shared to X/Twitter: "The #M25 in #Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J10 for the #A3, #Guildford and J8 #Reigate due to a vehicle fire. Trapped traffic is in the process of being released."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vehicle fire has resulted in part of the M25 being closed as firefighters battle to put out the blaze. (Photo: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk/National Highways) | www.motorwaycameras.co.uk/National Highways

There are delays of up to 30 minute on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions J11 (Chertsey) and J10 (Guildford). Inrix has said: "M25 anticlockwise closed, long delays due to lorry fire from J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange) to J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate). Congestion to J11 (Chertsey), closed through to J8 for a suitable diversion. Stopped towards Gatwick since 11:55. Releasing two lanes of trapped traffic past now, but still closed from J10."

"Diversion - Hollow Square signs via the A3 to Tolworth, and A243 back towards Reigate." It is not clear when the M25 will re-open. National Highways are not expecting the incident to clear until between 15:30 and 15:45.