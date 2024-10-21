Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major motorway will be closed until about midday after a lorry exploded into flames.

The M25 on the border of Surrey and Kent is closed clockwise between Junction 5 near Sevenoaks and Junction 6 near Godstone and Caterham after a serious heavy goods vehicle fire.

The anti-clockwise carriageway has reopened, but the two outside lanes, lane 3 and 4 are closed within Junction 6. This has also closed the M26 westbound between J2A near Wrotham Heath and the M25-A21 junction.

The clockwise carriageway is likely to remain closed until at least midday as a specialist recovery will be required and the road surface will probably need to be resurfaced. Emergency services including Surrey Police and Surrey Fire & Rescue attended the scene.

A lorry fire on the M25 between J5 near Sevenoaks and J6 near Godstone /Caterham, at about 10.30pm last night | National Highways

National Highways traffic officers are still there helping with traffic management. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released.

A diversion route has been set up for drivers heading clockwise, who can follow the hollow triangle symbol.

At M25 Junction 5 follow onto A21 and then take the second A25 exit towards Westerham.

Follow A25 through Sundridge, Brasted, Westerham, Limpsfield and Oxted.

Continue along A25 towards Godstone to A25 / A22 roundabout.

Take 3rd exit onto A22 towards London to M25 Junction 6 "Godstone Interchange" and take 2nd exit and rejoin M25 towards Gatwick.

Road users who were intending to use the M26 are advised to follow the below diversion route and then the above diversion route for the closure from J5 of the M25 (Hollow Triangle).

Exit the M26 at J2A and take the third exit onto the M20 at J2.

Continue on the M20 to J1 and then join the M25 at J3 heading clockwise.

Continue on the M25 towards J5 to resume your intended journey.

If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.