M25 traffic update: Anti-clockwise direction stopped between Enfield and Potters Bar after hay lorry catches fire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3 minutes ago
Traffic has been stopped on a motorway after a hay lorry caught fire.

National Highways says that the anti-clockwise side of the M25 is shut because of the fire.

It’s between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar in Hertfordshire.

Firefighters on the M25 dealing with a hay lorry which has caught fire between Enfield and Potters Bar this morningplaceholder image
Firefighters on the M25 dealing with a hay lorry which has caught fire between Enfield and Potters Bar this morning | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Firefighters from Hertfordshire and London have been sent out. There are seven miles of queues and a delay of about an hour.

National Highways said: “Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”

