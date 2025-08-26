M25 traffic update: Anti-clockwise direction stopped between Enfield and Potters Bar after hay lorry catches fire
Traffic has been stopped on a motorway after a hay lorry caught fire.
National Highways says that the anti-clockwise side of the M25 is shut because of the fire.
It’s between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar in Hertfordshire.
Firefighters from Hertfordshire and London have been sent out. There are seven miles of queues and a delay of about an hour.
National Highways said: “Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”