There are rush-hour queues of more than eight miles on a motorway after a collision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on the M25, on the anti-clockwise side between Junction 10 for Wisley and Junction 9 for Leatherhead.

Two out of four lanes are closed and National Highways said earlier that there are about 8.5 miles of congestion, causing delays of 90 minutes above usual journey times. Now the queues stretch back to almost Junction 12 for the M3, according to the AA’s traffic monitor, which says the accident was first reported at 5.07am and involves a lorry. It has warned of “severe delays” on the motorway and also backed-up traffic “on the A3 from Ripley and Cobham, back through Byfleet and Weybridge now”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M25 anticlockwise between Junction 10 for Wisley and Junction 9 for Leatherhead | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Junction 10 has seen roadworks for the last two-and-a-half years as part of junction improvement work, and hey will continue until next year.

That junction is the busiest section of the M25, with over 300,000 vehicles travelling through it every day