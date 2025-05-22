M25 traffic update: Crash closes two lanes near Wisley and Leatherhead
The crash happened on the M25, on the anti-clockwise side between Junction 10 for Wisley and Junction 9 for Leatherhead.
Two out of four lanes are closed and National Highways said earlier that there are about 8.5 miles of congestion, causing delays of 90 minutes above usual journey times. Now the queues stretch back to almost Junction 12 for the M3, according to the AA’s traffic monitor, which says the accident was first reported at 5.07am and involves a lorry. It has warned of “severe delays” on the motorway and also backed-up traffic “on the A3 from Ripley and Cobham, back through Byfleet and Weybridge now”.
Junction 10 has seen roadworks for the last two-and-a-half years as part of junction improvement work, and hey will continue until next year.
That junction is the busiest section of the M25, with over 300,000 vehicles travelling through it every day