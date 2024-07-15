M25 delays: 5 miles of tailbacks after vehicle fire as emergency services rushed to scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

15th Jul 2024, 9:34am
A vehicle fire has caused delays on the M25, resulting in five miles of tailbacks.

National Highways said one lane of four on the M25 clockwise between Junction 8 near Redhill and Junction 9 near Leatherhead is closed following the incident.

The inside lane remains closed due to an earlier vehicle fire. The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. The traffic service said: “Approximately five miles of congestion on the approach - approximately 15-minute delays.”

