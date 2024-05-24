Breaking

M25 delays: Car and motorbike collision between Epping and Waltham Forest

By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
Delays on the anticlockwise M25 between Epping and Waltham Abbey, May 24, 2024 Picture: Motorwaycameras.co.uk Delays on the anticlockwise M25 between Epping and Waltham Abbey, May 24, 2024 Picture: Motorwaycameras.co.uk
A collision between a car and a motorbike has caused rush-hour delays on the M25

Two lanes of a major motorway are blocked after a collision between a car and a motorbike.

There are rush-hour delays on the north-east section of the anticlockwise M25 between Junction 27 for the M11 and Epping and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.

Highways England says that paramedics from East of England Ambulance service are there, and that delays are building.

