M25 delays: Car and motorbike collision between Epping and Waltham Forest
A collision between a car and a motorbike has caused rush-hour delays on the M25
Two lanes of a major motorway are blocked after a collision between a car and a motorbike.
There are rush-hour delays on the north-east section of the anticlockwise M25 between Junction 27 for the M11 and Epping and Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey.
Highways England says that paramedics from East of England Ambulance service are there, and that delays are building.
