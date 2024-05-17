M25 delays: Dartford Crossing traffic stopped on Queen Elizabeth II bridge by police
Traffic has been stopped on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge across the River Thames. Police say they were called out at 5.20am because of concerns for someone on the bridge.
It forms part of the Dartford Crossing - how the M25 crosses the river from Kent to Essex. That stretch of road is the A282.
National Highways says that Kent police have stopped the traffic on the southbound side of the bridge, and that there are delays of more than 45 minutes. They tweeted: “Thank you for your continued patience.”
