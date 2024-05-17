The Queen Elizabeth II bridge across the Rover Thames

Police have stopped traffic on a section of the M25.

Traffic has been stopped on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge across the River Thames. Police say they were called out at 5.20am because of concerns for someone on the bridge.

It forms part of the Dartford Crossing - how the M25 crosses the river from Kent to Essex. That stretch of road is the A282.

