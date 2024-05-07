M25 delays: Motorway between Epping and Brentwood shut after vehicle fire as air ambulance rushed to scene
A major motorway has been closed following a serious vehicle fire. National Highways said the M25 is closed clockwise between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 28 (Brentwood) due to the incident.
Traffic is also held on the anti-clockwise carriageway it added. The traffic service posted on X: “Emergency services are working at scene. Air ambulance en route. There are currently 2 miles congestion both ways.”
It said normal traffic conditions are expected between 1pm and 1.15pm on Tuesday (May 7).
