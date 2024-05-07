M25 delays: Motorway between Epping and Brentwood shut after vehicle fire as air ambulance rushed to scene

The M25 is shut following a serious vehicle fire
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
5 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major motorway has been closed following a serious vehicle fire. National Highways said the M25 is closed clockwise between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 28 (Brentwood) due to the incident.

Traffic is also held on the anti-clockwise carriageway it added. The traffic service posted on X: “Emergency services are working at scene. Air ambulance en route. There are currently 2 miles congestion both ways.”

It said normal traffic conditions are expected between 1pm and 1.15pm on Tuesday (May 7).

Related topics:M25Air ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.