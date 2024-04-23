Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major motorway in Hertfordshire has been shut due to a collision. National Highways said the M25 anti clockwise between Junction 24 in Potters Bar and Junction 23 in South Mimms has closed three out of four lanes following the incident.

The traffic service said on Tuesday (April 23): “Traffic officers are on route to the scene. Please allow extra journey time if you're travelling through the area today, more updates to follow.”

