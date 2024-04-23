M25 delays: Motorway closes 3 lanes due to accident between Potters Bar & South Mimms

M25 has closed three out of four lanes following a crash
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
35 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major motorway in Hertfordshire has been shut due to a collision. National Highways said the M25 anti clockwise between Junction 24 in Potters Bar and Junction 23 in South Mimms has closed three out of four lanes following the incident.

M25 has closed three out of four lanes following a crash M25 has closed three out of four lanes following a crash
M25 has closed three out of four lanes following a crash

The traffic service said on Tuesday (April 23): “Traffic officers are on route to the scene. Please allow extra journey time if you're travelling through the area today, more updates to follow.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update, National Highways said traffic has now been released in lane 1 and 2 (of 4) following the earlier collision. It added: “Recovery has been arranged and en route to the scene, delays are currently at 45 minutes on the approach.”

Related topics:M25HertfordshireNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.