M25 delays: Motorway in Surrey between Godstone & Redhill closed after police-led incident
A motorway in Surrey has been closed following a ‘police-led incident’. National Highways said the M25 is closed clockwise between junction 6 (near Godstone) and junction 7 (near Redhill).
The traffic service said: “Emergency services are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.” It added normal traffic conditions are expected between 8pm and 8.15pm on Thursday, April 19.
