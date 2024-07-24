M25: Delays of up to 45 minutes after crash in Surrey between Leatherhead & Wisley

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
24th Jul 2024, 2:07pm
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There are delays of up to 45 minutes after a collision on the M25 in Surrey.

National Highways said two lanes are closed clockwise between Junction 9 Leatherhead and Junction 10 Wisley due to the incident.

There are approximately five miles of congestion on approach.

Related topics:National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.