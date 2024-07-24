M25: Delays of up to 45 minutes after crash in Surrey between Leatherhead & Wisley
There are delays of up to 45 minutes after a collision on the M25 in Surrey.
National Highways said two lanes are closed clockwise between Junction 9 Leatherhead and Junction 10 Wisley due to the incident.
There are approximately five miles of congestion on approach.
