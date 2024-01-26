Drivers are facing six mile-tailbacks after a 'police led incident' closed lanes on the M25 near Rickmansworth. (Credit: Google Maps)

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M25 this afternoon after lanes were closed due to a "police led incident".

National Highways has said that two of the four lanes have been closed on the M25 near junction 18 Rickmansworth, with tailbacks stretching for six miles. Driversare also being warned that it is currently causing 40 minute delays.

