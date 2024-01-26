M25 delays: 'police led incident' causes six mile-tailbacks as drivers warned of delays
Tailbacks are stretching six miles after a "police led incident" near junction 18 of the M25
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M25 this afternoon after lanes were closed due to a "police led incident".
National Highways has said that two of the four lanes have been closed on the M25 near junction 18 Rickmansworth, with tailbacks stretching for six miles. Driversare also being warned that it is currently causing 40 minute delays.
National Highways: East said on X (formerly Twitter): "Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed on the M25 anti-clockwise within J18 Rickmansworth due to a Police led incident. "Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene. There are 6 miles of congestion on approach causing 40 min delays above normal travel time."
