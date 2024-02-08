Three of four lanes on the M25 anti-clockwise have been closed following a collision earlier this morning. (Credit: Google Maps)

Drivers are being warned of early-morning delays on the M25 following a collision earlier today.

Three of four lanes on the busy motorway have been closed anti-clockwise between junction 6 Godstone and junction five (M26). According to National Highways, around an hour is being added to journeys through the area, leading to early morning congestion.

National Highways: South-East provided an update on X (formerly Twitter). It said: "3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J6 #Godstone and J5 (#M26) due to a collision. There is approx. 3 miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding about an hour to normal journey times."