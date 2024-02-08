M25 delays: three miles of congestion as lanes closed following collision near Godstone
Drivers are being warned of early-morning delays on the M25 following a collision earlier today.
Three of four lanes on the busy motorway have been closed anti-clockwise between junction 6 Godstone and junction five (M26). According to National Highways, around an hour is being added to journeys through the area, leading to early morning congestion.
National Highways: South-East provided an update on X (formerly Twitter). It said: "3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J6 #Godstone and J5 (#M26) due to a collision. There is approx. 3 miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding about an hour to normal journey times."
The collision is expected to be clear by 10.15am. Traffic is expected to return to normal shortly after.
