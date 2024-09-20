Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two lanes of a motorway are closed after a “serious” lorry fire - and it’s causing long delays.

The blaze took hold in a lorry on the clockwise M25 between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for Godstone.

There was a big clean-up operation and two out of three lanes are still closed. Highways England says it is causing two-hour delays and that there are 10 miles of queueing traffic.

They added: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area this morning.”