M25 traffic: Lorry fire sees lanes closed, two-hour delays and 10 miles of queues

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

20th Sep 2024, 7:27am
Two lanes of a motorway are closed after a “serious” lorry fire - and it’s causing long delays.

The blaze took hold in a lorry on the clockwise M25 between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for Godstone.

There was a big clean-up operation and two out of three lanes are still closed. Highways England says it is causing two-hour delays and that there are 10 miles of queueing traffic.

They added: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area this morning.”

