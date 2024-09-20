M25 traffic: Lorry fire sees lanes closed, two-hour delays and 10 miles of queues
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two lanes of a motorway are closed after a “serious” lorry fire - and it’s causing long delays.
The blaze took hold in a lorry on the clockwise M25 between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for Godstone.
There was a big clean-up operation and two out of three lanes are still closed. Highways England says it is causing two-hour delays and that there are 10 miles of queueing traffic.
They added: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area this morning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.