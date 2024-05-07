Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after concerns following concerns for his welfare near the Dartford Crossing bridge over the Thames. Essex Police said they were called to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Thurrock at 9am following concerns for the welfare of a man.

The force said all emergency services were called to the bridge, which carries clockwise M25 traffic from Essex to Kent. In a social media update, the police said: “Emergency services were in attendance and sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware.”

