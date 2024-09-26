M25: Motorway in Kent closed after collision involving motorcycle as ambulance and police on scene
The M25 in Kent has been blocked in both directions following a collision involving a motorcycle.
National Highways said motorists are experiencing delays between J6 Godstone and J5 Sevenoaks due to the incident, with lane closures in effect.
Kent Police and Air Ambulance are currently at the scene. The traffic service said normal traffic conditions are expected between 4pm and 4.15pm on Thursday (September 26).
