The Dartford Crossing bridge over the Thames has been closed after a ‘serious incident’. Essex Police said they were called to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Thurrock at 9am following concerns for the welfare of a man.

The force said all emergency services were called to the bridge, which carries clockwise M25 traffic from Essex to Kent. In a social media update, the police said: “"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."