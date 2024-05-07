M25: Queen Elizabeth II Bridge on Dartford Crossing closed after 'serious incident'
The Dartford Crossing bridge over the Thames has been closed after a ‘serious incident’. Essex Police said they were called to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Thurrock at 9am following concerns for the welfare of a man.
The force said all emergency services were called to the bridge, which carries clockwise M25 traffic from Essex to Kent. In a social media update, the police said: “"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."
