Breaking
M25 queues: Broken-down lorry causes 90-minute delays north of London
A broken-down lorry has caused eight miles of queues on the M25
A broken-down lorry is causing 90-minute delays on the M25.
The motorway has eight miles of queueing traffic after the incident, which happened on the anticlockwise side between Junction 25 for Waltham Cross and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.
National Highways have said it is’ due to a brakes issue’, and that the recovery crew has arrived.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.