Traffic backed up on the M25 at Junction 25 after a lorry broke down Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

A broken-down lorry has caused eight miles of queues on the M25

A broken-down lorry is causing 90-minute delays on the M25.

The motorway has eight miles of queueing traffic after the incident, which happened on the anticlockwise side between Junction 25 for Waltham Cross and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...