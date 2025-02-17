Motorists have been warned of up to 90-minute delays after a multiple-vehicle collision on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has closed two out of three lanes on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 24 (Potters Bar) and 25 (Weltham Cross) following a crash involving a lorry and two vans, which also caused an oil spillage and seven miles of congestion.

Motorists have been warned of up to 90-minute delays after a multiple-vehicle collision on the M25 in Hertfordshire. | National Highways

The traffic service said: “National Highways traffic officers are leading the scene. Recovery is in attendance and contractors are assessing the severity of the spillage.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”