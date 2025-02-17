M25 traffic: Crash involving lorry and two vans in Hertfordshire causes oil spill and 90-minute delays

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

17th Feb 2025, 3:07pm

Motorists have been warned of up to 90-minute delays after a multiple-vehicle collision on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

National Highways has closed two out of three lanes on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 24 (Potters Bar) and 25 (Weltham Cross) following a crash involving a lorry and two vans, which also caused an oil spillage and seven miles of congestion.

Motorists have been warned of up to 90-minute delays after a multiple-vehicle collision on the M25 in Hertfordshire. | National Highways

The traffic service said: “National Highways traffic officers are leading the scene. Recovery is in attendance and contractors are assessing the severity of the spillage.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

