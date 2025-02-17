M25 traffic: Crash involving lorry and two vans in Hertfordshire causes oil spill and 90-minute delays
National Highways has closed two out of three lanes on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 24 (Potters Bar) and 25 (Weltham Cross) following a crash involving a lorry and two vans, which also caused an oil spillage and seven miles of congestion.
The traffic service said: “National Highways traffic officers are leading the scene. Recovery is in attendance and contractors are assessing the severity of the spillage.
“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
