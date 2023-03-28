A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Drivers face traffic chaos on the M25 this morning after a crash between a car and a lorry that has left a man fighting for his life.

Emergency services rushed to the collision between junction 14 and junction 16 just before midnight on Monday (27 March) after reports of a crash near Heathrow Airport.

Images from the scene appear to show the smashed front of a silver car after it crashed into the rear of a HGV. The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in a critical conditon.

The serious collision happened just before midnight (Photo: Getty Images)

A Met spokesman said: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the M25 at junction 14 at 23:55hrs on Monday 27 March following reports of a collision involving a HGV and a car.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries have been assessed as life threatening. Road closures are in place while emergency services deal.”

National Highways is advising motorists to avoid the area due to long traffic delays and instead follow the diversion routes if driving in the following affected areas:

Exit the M25 at J14 and take the 3rd exit on to the A3113

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit on to the A3044

Bear left on to the A4 and travel along this road towards M4 J5

Join the M4 J5 eastbound and travel to J4B

Rejoin the M25 clockwise

