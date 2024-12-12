The M25 in Essex has been closed following a serious collision.

National Highways said the motorway is closed anti-clockwise between J29 (Hornchurch) and J28 (for the A12, near Brentwood) due to the incident.

The traffic service said services including Essex Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

It added: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on 12 December 2024.”