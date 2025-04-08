M25 traffic: Long queues in Hertfordshire after lorry breaks down - lanes closed

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3 minutes ago
Long queues have been reported on a major motorway after lorry broke down.

Two out of four lanes after shut on the M25 clockwise in Hertfordshire between Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1M and Junction 24 for Potters Bar due to a broken-down lorry.

Two lanes closed on the M25 clockwise between J23 #SouthMimms/#A1M and J24 #PottersBar due to a broken down lorry. Delays of 45 minutes and approx. 4 miles congestion reaching back to J22 #LondonColney/#StAlbans | National Highways

National Highways says there are delays of 45 minutes and about four miles of queues which reach as far back as Junction 22 for London Colney and St Albans.

It was first reported at 5am according to AA route planner.

