M25 traffic: Long queues in Hertfordshire after lorry breaks down - lanes closed
Two out of four lanes after shut on the M25 clockwise in Hertfordshire between Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1M and Junction 24 for Potters Bar due to a broken-down lorry.
National Highways says there are delays of 45 minutes and about four miles of queues which reach as far back as Junction 22 for London Colney and St Albans.
It was first reported at 5am according to AA route planner.
