A major motorway has been closed after two lorries collided - with one tanker overturning and spilling waste.

The M25 in Surrey is shut anti-clockwise between Junction 6, the Godstone Interchange for East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Caterham, Godstone and Westerham and the Chevening Interchange at Junction 5 for Maidstone, the Channel Tunnel, Dover, Sevenoaks and Hastings.

National Highways says that two lorries crashed, and that one, a tanker carrying waste, has ruptured and overturned. It said: “There is a spillage of oil, diesel and waste on the motorway.”

The scene on the M25 between Junction 5 and 6 after two lorries collided, with a tanker overturning and rupturing, spilling waste over the carriageway | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

Surrey Police, Surrey Fire & Rescue, South East Coast Ambulance Service and National Highways are all there. It happened at about 4am.

National Highways added: “Due to the spillage it is highly likely this closure will be protracted as an extensive and complex clean-up and recovery operation will be required. Following which the road is likely to need resurfacing before it can be re-opened.

“Traffic caught within the closure will be turned around to exit at J6. This may take time as our Traffic Officers are currently in the process of implementing the full closure. Once this is done they will attend to road users caught within the closure and aid their release.”

A diversion has been set up

Exit the M25 at J6 then at the Godstone Interchange take the 3rd exit onto the A22 towards East Grinstead.

At the A22/A25 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Westerham.

Follow the A25 through Limpsfield, Oxted, Westerham, Brasted and Sundridge.

At the traffic signal junction A25/M25 turn left to re-join the M25 towards Dartford Crossing.

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling the contact centre team on 0300 123 5000.