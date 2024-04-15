M25 traffic: Severe delays of up to 90 minutes after van roof lands on motorway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists have been warned of severe delays after the top of a van landed on a motorway. National Highways said traffic was temporarily stopped on the M25 clockwise between Junction 2 in Darenth and Junction 3 for the M20 for the removal of the debris by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.
The traffic service wrote on X: “Approximately 1-mile of congestion on approach. Traffic has been released on the #M25 clockwise between J2 (#Darenth) and J3 (for the #M20).
“2 lanes (of 4) remain closed with @kentfirerescue and National Highways #TrafficOfficers at scene. Severe delays of 90 minutes on approach due to a separate incident prior on the #A282
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.