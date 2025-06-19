A motorway was brought to a standstill after a vehicle overturned.

Traffic on the M25 was held anticlockwise between Junction 3 for Swanley and Junction 2 for Dartford on the approach to the Dartford Crossing earlier today.

Queueing traffic on the M25 this morning after a car overturned | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

All emergency services were on the scene, and National Highways said that were delays of up to 45 minutes. It has now confirmed that the car has been removed and that the road has returned to normal.

The AA’s traffic service says: “Road blocked and queueing traffic for two miles due to rolled over car on M25 anticlockwise from J3 M20 / A20 (Swanley Interchange) to J2 A2 (Darenth Interchange). Congestion to both sides, with onlookers back to J2.”