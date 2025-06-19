M25 traffic update: Is the M25 closed? Overturned vehicle shut one side near Dartford but is now removed

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

19th Jun 2025, 8:41am
A motorway was brought to a standstill after a vehicle overturned.

Traffic on the M25 was held anticlockwise between Junction 3 for Swanley and Junction 2 for Dartford on the approach to the Dartford Crossing earlier today.

Queueing traffic on the M25 this morning after a car overturnedplaceholder image
Queueing traffic on the M25 this morning after a car overturned | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

All emergency services were on the scene, and National Highways said that were delays of up to 45 minutes. It has now confirmed that the car has been removed and that the road has returned to normal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA’s traffic service says: “Road blocked and queueing traffic for two miles due to rolled over car on M25 anticlockwise from J3 M20 / A20 (Swanley Interchange) to J2 A2 (Darenth Interchange). Congestion to both sides, with onlookers back to J2.”

Related topics:M25
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice