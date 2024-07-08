M27 delays: Traffic stopped in Upton due to animals on carriageway

The traffic on the M27 has been stopped due to animals on the carriageway.

National Highways said there are currently delays on the M27 westbound between Junction 4 (M3) and Junction 3 (M271).

The traffic service said: We're currently reporting delays on the approach of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times. We'll keep you updated.”

