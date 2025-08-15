Is the M27 open? National Highways says motorway has reopened after being shut both ways by police from Hedge End to Southampton

A motorway has been reopened after being shut both ways by police.

National Highways says the M27 was closed westbound between Junction 8 for Bursledon and Junction 5 for Southampton, and eastbound between Junction 5 and Junction 7 for Hedge End.

Diversions were set up during the closure. For more details of UK trunk roads see www.trafficengland.com or call 0300 123 5000.

