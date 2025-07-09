Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M27 westbound on Wednesday afternoon (July 9) after a car towing a caravan collided with the central reservation, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The single-vehicle crash occurred between junctions 4 and 3, just before the Rownhams Services. Emergency services including police, paramedics, firefighters, and traffic officers from National Highways were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed: “We were called at 3.33pm with reports of a collision on the M27 between junctions 4 and 3. A car towing a caravan had collided with the central reservation. No injuries were reported.”

Fire crews from St Mary’s and Redbridge stations were also deployed to assist with the incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told The News: “St Mary’s and Redbridge firefighters were called 3:45pm to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M27.

“Fortunately, no one was trapped, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service worked to make the scene safe. Firefighters left the area and returned to their station after receiving the stop message at 4pm.”

Traffic was temporarily halted while emergency crews cleared the scene. According to Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel, the incident caused queues stretching back to junction 8 for Bursledon.

National Highways South East confirmed at 4.30pm that the overturned caravan and vehicle had been cleared and both lanes reopened.