M27: Two lanes closed on motorway between Hedge End and Southampton after crash between lorry and van

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two lanes on the M27 have been closed following a collision between a lorry and a van.

National Highways said the collision forced the closure of the lanes on the M27 westbound between Junction 7 (Hedge End) and Junction 5 (Southampton) due to the incident.

Emergency services and traffic officers are on scene, with 30 minute delays above normal times and 3-mile congestion on approach.

Related topics:M27SouthamptonEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice