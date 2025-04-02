Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two lanes on the M27 have been closed following a collision between a lorry and a van.

National Highways said the collision forced the closure of the lanes on the M27 westbound between Junction 7 (Hedge End) and Junction 5 (Southampton) due to the incident.

Emergency services and traffic officers are on scene, with 30 minute delays above normal times and 3-mile congestion on approach.