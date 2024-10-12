M3 closed: Crash shuts one side of motorway after M25 junction

By Tom Morton

Editor

12th Oct 2024, 1:53pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All lanes on one side of a motorway have been reopened after a crash.

The M3 in Surrey was shut westbound between Junction two for the M25 and Junction 3 near Bagshot following a collision. 

Emergency services including Surrey Police were there and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Heavy traffic on the M3 this afternoonHeavy traffic on the M3 this afternoon
Heavy traffic on the M3 this afternoon | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways has now confirmed that all lanes are now reopened.

The motorway is likely to be busier than usual because the A3/A3M - the other main route to the south coast from London - is closed for the weekend for resurfacing. Drivers there have already been warned about a 35-mile diversion route.

Further traffic information is available from National Highways by visiting  www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps or by calling 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:M25National HighwaysSurrey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice