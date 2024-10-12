Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All lanes on one side of a motorway have been reopened after a crash.

The M3 in Surrey was shut westbound between Junction two for the M25 and Junction 3 near Bagshot following a collision.

Emergency services including Surrey Police were there and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management.

Heavy traffic on the M3 this afternoon | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways has now confirmed that all lanes are now reopened.

The motorway is likely to be busier than usual because the A3/A3M - the other main route to the south coast from London - is closed for the weekend for resurfacing. Drivers there have already been warned about a 35-mile diversion route.

Further traffic information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps or by calling 0300 123 5000.