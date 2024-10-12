M3 closed: Crash shuts one side of motorway after M25 junction
The M3 in Surrey was shut westbound between Junction two for the M25 and Junction 3 near Bagshot following a collision.
Emergency services including Surrey Police were there and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management.
National Highways has now confirmed that all lanes are now reopened.
The motorway is likely to be busier than usual because the A3/A3M - the other main route to the south coast from London - is closed for the weekend for resurfacing. Drivers there have already been warned about a 35-mile diversion route.
Further traffic information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps or by calling 0300 123 5000.
