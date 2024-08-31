Traffic queueing to get off the M3 at Junction 9 because it is closed due to an accident Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

A major motorway has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The M3 in Hampshire is closed eastbound - the London-bound side - between the Winnall Interchange at Junction 9 for Winchester and the A34 and Junction 8 for the A303. National Highways has said it is a collision.

A police statement said: “We were called just after 6.20am this morning following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

The motorway is expected to be closed for several hours. A diversion has been set up, and drivers have been asked to follow a solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs. The route is:

Exit the M3 northbound at junction 9.

At the roundabout, use the 2nd exit and join the A34 towards Newbury.

Follow the A34 for approximately 8 miles to the A303 Bullington Cross interchange, leaving at the 2nd slip road and continuing to a roundabout.At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A303 eastbound towards Basingstoke. Follow the A303 for approximately 7.5 miles to the M3 junction 8 interchange, at which point the A303/M3 merges with the M3 northbound carriageway to re-join.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.