M3 delays: drivers warned of disruption as lanes remain closed following vehicle fire near Lightwater and Frimley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are being warned of possible delays this morning on the M3 almost a full day after a vehicle fire.
National Highways has said that emergency resurfacing works are still undergoing on the M3 westbound between Lightwater and Frimley. It comes after a HGV caught fire on Monday afternoon (April 2). Lane one, two and three are still closed to traffic, while lane four has reopened. There is currently no timescale for the road to be fully re-opened.
National Highways: South-East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "Lanes 1, 2 and 3 (of 4) remain closed on the #M3 westbound between J3 (#Lightwater) and J4 (#Frimley) for emergency resurfacing works following a vehicle fire yesterday. Lane 4 is running past the scene. Please allow extra journey time if in the area this morning."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.