The M3 near Winchester has reopened to traffic this morning after it was forced to close due to a vehicle fire.

Highways England officers and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the westbound side of the M3 at Junction 9 near Winchester in Hampshire due to a lorry trailer on fire.

