M3 motorway reopened near Winchester in Hampshire after lorry trailer catches fire
A motorway carriageway was blocked after a lorry trailer caught on fire
The M3 near Winchester has reopened to traffic this morning after it was forced to close due to a vehicle fire.
Highways England officers and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the westbound side of the M3 at Junction 9 near Winchester in Hampshire due to a lorry trailer on fire.
Drivers were facing short delays, however traffic has since been released, with delays cut down on time for the early morning rush-hour. One lane of the westbound carriageway remains closed as officers await the recovery of the burnt out vehicle.
