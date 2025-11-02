M3 traffic: Motorway closed westbound near Winchester after crash and diesel spill
A motorway has been closed after a crash and a diesel spill.
The recovery clean-up operation is on the M3 in Hampshire which is closed westbound between Junction 10 and Junction 11 near Winchester.
A diversion route has been set up:
- From the M3 southbound, leave at junction 9.
- At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A272 Spitfire Link. Follow for approximately 1 mile to a roundabout.
- Use the 2nd exit and join the A31. Continue for approximately 0.75 miles, to the M3 junction 10 interchange.
- Use the 1st exit at the roundabout, continuing on the A31 dual carriageway.
- Immediately before the motorway bridge, turn left onto the Morestead Road.
- Follow the Morestead Road for approximately 2 miles, to the junction with Hazeley Road at Morestead.
- Turn right onto Hazeley Road and follow for approximately 2 miles to Twyford.
- At the traffic signal controlled junction in Twyford, turn right onto the B3335 towards Winchester and follow for approximately 1.5 miles to the M3 junction 11 interchange.
- Passing beneath the M3, turn left at the traffic signal controlled junction and join the A3090 Hockley link road.
- Follow to the next roundabout. At the junction 11 roundabout, use the first exit to rejoin the M3 southbound.
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.