The M3 in Berkshire has been shut following a multi-vehicle collision, with an air ambulance spotted landing at the scene.

National Highways said westbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Lightwater) and Junction 4 (Frimley) is affected by the closure.

Footage shared by eyewitnesses shows the emergency helicopter arriving as part of the response effort, with multiple emergency services on site.

National Highways: South-East confirmed the closure in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The #M3 westbound between J3 (#Lightwater) and J4 (#Frimley) is closed following a multi vehicle collision. All emergency services are on scene. Diversion details to follow.”