M3: Motorway shut between Lightwater and Frimley after multi-vehicle crash as air ambulance lands at scene
National Highways said westbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Lightwater) and Junction 4 (Frimley) is affected by the closure.
Footage shared by eyewitnesses shows the emergency helicopter arriving as part of the response effort, with multiple emergency services on site.
National Highways: South-East confirmed the closure in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The #M3 westbound between J3 (#Lightwater) and J4 (#Frimley) is closed following a multi vehicle collision. All emergency services are on scene. Diversion details to follow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.