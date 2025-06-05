Drivers on the M3 in Hampshire are facing severe delays of up to 90 minutes following a multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway near Eastleigh.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to National Highways, the incident occurred between Junction 4 of the M27 and Junction 12 of the M3, with two lanes currently closed due to the crash and a significant fuel spillage.

“The M3 in Hampshire is experiencing severe delays of 90 minutes eastbound between the M27 J4 up to the M3 J12 near Eastleigh due to a multi-vehicle collision which has closed 2 lanes,” National Highways said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision also resulted in a 200-metre-long spillage across the carriageway, which officials say will require a complex and extended clean-up operation.

According to National Highways, the incident occurred between Junction 4 of the M27 and Junction 12 of the M3, with two lanes currently closed due to the crash and a significant fuel spillage. | National Highways

“Due to the spillage it is highly likely this incident will be protracted as an extensive and complex clean-up operation will be required,” the statement added.

Motorists are being advised to re-route or delay travel if possible.

According to Motorway Cameras, normal traffic conditions are expected between 11pm and 11.15pm on June 5.