M3: Multi-vehicle crash causes 90-minute delays and major oil spill near Eastleigh, when it will reopen
According to National Highways, the incident occurred between Junction 4 of the M27 and Junction 12 of the M3, with two lanes currently closed due to the crash and a significant fuel spillage.
“The M3 in Hampshire is experiencing severe delays of 90 minutes eastbound between the M27 J4 up to the M3 J12 near Eastleigh due to a multi-vehicle collision which has closed 2 lanes,” National Highways said in a statement.
The collision also resulted in a 200-metre-long spillage across the carriageway, which officials say will require a complex and extended clean-up operation.
“Due to the spillage it is highly likely this incident will be protracted as an extensive and complex clean-up operation will be required,” the statement added.
Motorists are being advised to re-route or delay travel if possible.
According to Motorway Cameras, normal traffic conditions are expected between 11pm and 11.15pm on June 5.
