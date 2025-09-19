M3 traffic: Delays after crash involving several vehicles on London-bound side between Bracknell and the M25

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
There are rush-hour delays of 40 minutes on a major motorway heading to London after a crash involving several vehicles.

National Highways says that the inside lane of the M3 is shut between Junction 3 for Bracknell and Junction 2 for the M25 because of a “multi-vehicle collision”.

Traffic queueing on the eastbound M3 in Berkshire after a crash between Bracknell and the M25 junction | motorwaycameras.co.uk

It said National Highways traffic officers are on the scene. Disruption could continue until about 10am, early estimates suggest. The AA traffic monitoring website said it was first reported at 6.35am.

More to follow

