There are rush-hour delays of 40 minutes on a major motorway heading to London after a crash involving several vehicles.

National Highways says that the inside lane of the M3 is shut between Junction 3 for Bracknell and Junction 2 for the M25 because of a “multi-vehicle collision”.

Traffic queueing on the eastbound M3 in Berkshire after a crash between Bracknell and the M25 junction | motorwaycameras.co.uk

It said National Highways traffic officers are on the scene. Disruption could continue until about 10am, early estimates suggest. The AA traffic monitoring website said it was first reported at 6.35am.

