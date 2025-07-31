M3 traffic: Fuel spillage after multi-vehicle crash causes major delays near M25 interchange in Surrey
According to National Highways: South-East, the M3 J2 eastbound to M25 J12 “both ways remains CLOSED to clean a fuel spillage following a multi vehicle collision.” The latest update, issued around 1.18pm on Thursday (July 31), warned that “delays of 60 mins remain on the #M3 eastbound between J3 and J2.”
Earlier in the day, officials confirmed that “J2 eastbound to #M25 J12 in both directions is CLOSED for vehicle recovery and clear up works following a multi vehicle collision involving two lorries.”
At one point, National Highways said traffic had been released on the M3 between J3 (#Bracknell) and J2 (#M25), though the slip road towards the M25 remained shut. The agency initially estimated a 15-minute delay, which later extended to an hour.
