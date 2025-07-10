M3 traffic: Overturned car blocks both directions of motorway near Basingstoke in Hampshire
An overturned car has blocked both sides of a motorway during the morning rush hour.
National Highways says that the M3 is closed both ways in Hampshire between Basingstoke and Hook.
On the eastbound side there is an overturned car, and on the westbound carriageway what is described as a “police incident” has stopped traffic.
National Highways says there are 45-minute delays, and that these are growing.
The AA has reported that the incident started at about 7.10am.
