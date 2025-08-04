A motorway has been closed after a lorry crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M3 in Hampshire is shut at Junction 9 for Winchester on the eastbound side.

Queueing traffic on the M3 near Junction 9 for Winchester | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Traffic is having to leave and rejoin the motorway via the exit and entry sliproads of the Winnall roundabout junction, which is causing queues as the junction has traffic lights on it.

National Highways says that emergency barrier repairs will be taking place shortly, and has reported that there is now a 60-minute delay and six miles of congestion on approach.