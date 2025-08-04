M3 traffic update: Motorway closed eastbound at Winchester after lorry crash - six miles of queues and hour-long delays
A motorway has been closed after a lorry crash.
The M3 in Hampshire is shut at Junction 9 for Winchester on the eastbound side.
Traffic is having to leave and rejoin the motorway via the exit and entry sliproads of the Winnall roundabout junction, which is causing queues as the junction has traffic lights on it.
National Highways says that emergency barrier repairs will be taking place shortly, and has reported that there is now a 60-minute delay and six miles of congestion on approach.
