Three people were injured in a crash on the M3 involving a car that was driving in the wrong direction.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, between Junction 8 (Basingstoke) and Junction 9 (Winchester) on the M3, leading to a full closure in both directions as emergency crews responded.

Three people were treated for injuries: the driver of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries, while the occupants of the other car reported only minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7pm to a report of a collision involving two cars on the M3 northbound. "It was reported one of the vehicles had been travelling in the wrong direction. The driver of this vehicle suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

"Two people in the second vehicle reported minor injuries." The M3 reopened in both directions at approximately 4.30am on Sunday, October 27.