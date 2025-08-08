M4: Car fire causes major delays with one lane closed and 3 miles of traffic
Drivers on the M4 westbound are facing significant delays after a vehicle fire.
The incident led to the closure of one of three lanes between junctions 14 and 15 on Friday afternoon.
National Highways South-West confirmed the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "1 (of 3) lanes closed on the #M4 westbound between J14 #HungerfordNewtown and J15 #Coate following a car fire."
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue (@DWFireRescue) are currently on scene managing the incident.
The agency added: "Delays in excess of 45 minutes, approx. 3 miles of congestion."
