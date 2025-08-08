Drivers on the M4 westbound are facing significant delays after a vehicle fire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident led to the closure of one of three lanes between junctions 14 and 15 on Friday afternoon.

National Highways South-West confirmed the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "1 (of 3) lanes closed on the #M4 westbound between J14 #HungerfordNewtown and J15 #Coate following a car fire."

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue (@DWFireRescue) are currently on scene managing the incident.

The agency added: "Delays in excess of 45 minutes, approx. 3 miles of congestion."