A motorway is closed in one direction after a serious crash last night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M4 in Berkshire is shut on the eastbound side between Junction 13 at the Chieveley Interchange - for Newbury, Oxford and the A34 and Junction 12 at Theale and west Reading.

The crash happened at about 9.30pm yesterday and emergency services including Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue were called out. National Highways traffic officers are also there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queuing traffic on the eastbound M4 approaching Junction 13 at Chieveley on Monday, August 11 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A diversion route has been set up with the hollow circle on road signs, although there are queues of two miles.

Leave the M4 at J13. At the Roundabout, take the 3rd exit and join the A34 Southbound towards Newbury.

At the A34 / A339 interchange, follow the A339 for approximately 2.5 miles to Newbury.

At the A339/A4 roundabout, use the 2nd exit and join the A4 London Road.

Follow the A4 for approximately 12.5 miles, at the Roundabout take the 3rd exit and rejoin the M4 eastbound.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.