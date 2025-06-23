A woman has died and nine people are injured after a serious crash involving two cars.

At about 11.30pm yesterday the westbound M4 near Chippenham was closed, and remains so this morning.

Wiltshire Police, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue services and South West Ambulance Service have all been working at the scene.

A police statement said: “A female in her 40s sadly died at the scene. Another female aged in her 70s was seriously injured, and five other people sustained minor injuries. There were three people travelling in the second car. They also sustained minor injuries. All nine people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our Serious Collision Team are at the scene carrying out an investigation into what happened, and the motorway is likely to be closed westbound for most of the day. We appreciate this will cause disruption for a large number of people and thank you for your patience. We have received reports that a white vehicle may have been involved and left the scene.”

The closure point of the M4 at Swindon after an accident on the westbound side near Chippenham | motorwaycameras.co.uk

M4 westbound diversion - follow the solid diamond symbol

Vehicles under 4.2m should follow the below diversion

Exit the M4 westbound at J16 and on the slip road keep left, continuing straight at the traffic lights to join the A3102 towards Royal Wootton Bassett.

Remain on the A1302 for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the B4042 at Royal Wootton Basset.

Take the 2nd exit to join the B4042 and continue for approximately 9 miles, passing The Common and Brinkworth, to reach the Priory Roundabout with the A429.

Take the 1st exit onto the A429 and continue for roughly 5 miles to reach J17 of the M4 and continue your journey.

Vehicles 4.2m and taller are advised to follow the below diversion

Exit the M4 westbound at J16 and on the slip road keep left, continuing straight at the traffic lights to join the A3102 towards Royal Wootton Bassett.

Remain on the A1302 for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the B4042 at Royal Wootton Basset.

Take the 1st exit to continue on the A3102.

Remain on the A3102 for 11 miles, passing through Church End and Hilmarton, to reach the roundabout with the A4 at Calne.

Turn left onto the A4 and continue for approximately 7 miles to the Chequers Roundabout at Chippenham.

Take the 3rd exit onto the A350 northbound at the Chequers Roundabout and continue for 5 miles to J17 of the M4 and continue your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact Wiltshire Police’s serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 399, or email [email protected]