M4 closed after Slough accident: Lanes shut after HGV crash

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

13th Dec 2024, 7:05am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three lanes of a major motorway have been closed after a lorry crash.

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 are shut on the M4 eastbound between Junction 6 and Junction 5 near Slough and Heathrow Airport because of the accident, which involved a heavy goods vehicle, according to National Highways.

They say there are currently delays of 30 minutes and about two miles of congestion. Police and National Highways traffic officers are working at the scene.

Related topics:National HighwaysHeathrow Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice