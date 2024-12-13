Three lanes of a major motorway have been closed after a lorry crash.

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 are shut on the M4 eastbound between Junction 6 and Junction 5 near Slough and Heathrow Airport because of the accident, which involved a heavy goods vehicle, according to National Highways.

They say there are currently delays of 30 minutes and about two miles of congestion. Police and National Highways traffic officers are working at the scene.