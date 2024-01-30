Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next-of-kin have been made aware. A 34-year-old Cardiff man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Gwent Police's Superintendent Mike Richards said: While our officers continue to work at the scene of the collision, all lanes of the motorway between junctions 28 and 30 on the eastbound side are currently closed and diversions are currently in place with this incident still ongoing. We know that there is likely to be a high level of travel disruption so we’re asking motorists to avoid the area and follow the diversions which are in place.”