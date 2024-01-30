M4 closures: man dies after motorway crash near Newport with emergency services still in attendance
The M4 has remained closed overnight, with drivers warned that the closure will remain in place for some time
A man has died following a three-vehicle crash on the M4 near Newport.
Police arrived at the scene after 9pm on Monday January 29 after receiving reports of a collision on the M4 between junctions 28 and 29 heading east. The collision involved a BMW X4, a Vauxhall Agila and a Volkswagen Polo.
A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next-of-kin have been made aware. A 34-year-old Cardiff man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Gwent Police's Superintendent Mike Richards said: While our officers continue to work at the scene of the collision, all lanes of the motorway between junctions 28 and 30 on the eastbound side are currently closed and diversions are currently in place with this incident still ongoing. We know that there is likely to be a high level of travel disruption so we’re asking motorists to avoid the area and follow the diversions which are in place.”
