A crash on the M4 has caused major traffic disruption on Friday afternoon.

According to an update posted by National Highways on X (formerly Twitter), a lane has been closed on the M4 westbound at Junction 17 near Chippenham.

It added: “All emergency services and National Highways traffic officers are en route.” The incident has led to major congestion in the area, with delays reported for nearly an hour.

In an update posted at 2pm, National Highways said: “All emergency services should be leaving scene soon. Please allow extra journey time as the delays may take a while to subside.”