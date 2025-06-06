M4: Crash at Junction 17 causes hour-long delays near Chippenham, emergency services on scene
According to an update posted by National Highways on X (formerly Twitter), a lane has been closed on the M4 westbound at Junction 17 near Chippenham.
It added: “All emergency services and National Highways traffic officers are en route.” The incident has led to major congestion in the area, with delays reported for nearly an hour.
In an update posted at 2pm, National Highways said: “All emergency services should be leaving scene soon. Please allow extra journey time as the delays may take a while to subside.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.