A stretch of the M4 motorway is shut after an accident near Swindon on Saturday evening.

M4 crash: Motorway closed in both directions near Swindon - when will it reopen?

The M4 is closed in both directions following a serious crash on Saturday evening (December 9). The incident took place between junction 16 and junction 15, near Swindon, at around 7pm. Wiltshire Police officers and National Highways Traffic Officers initially closed the motorway from Junction 15 to Junction 17 following the crash. However, the stretch of road between Junctions 16 and 17 has now been reopened.

Due to the nature of the incident Junction 15 to 16 of the M4 is expected to remain closed for the 'foreseeable future'. Drivers have been advised to plan ahead as a police investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Following a serious incident yesterday evening, the M4 remains closed in both directions while police investigation work continues.

"Investigations are expected to continue through the morning. The closure, to assist the police-led incident, is expected to impact this morning’s traffic, and in the meantime, National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for their journeys."

It's expected Wiltshire Police and South West Ambulance Service will make a statement regarding the crash later today.

Update: All lanes of the M4 between J15 & J17 have now been re-opened. Please allow for extra travel time as delays of 35 mins and 3 miles of congestion remain.

Diversion routes

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion if travelling eastbound:

Exit M4 at J16 and take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto the A3102

At Mannington roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the B4006

At Bruce Street Bridges roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the B4289

At Transfer Bridges roundabout take 3rd exit

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A4313

At the T-junction turn left onto the A4312

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A4259

At Commonhead roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A419

Re-join the M4 at J15