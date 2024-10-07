M4 crash: Delays of over two hours on busy London motorway following collision
National Highways has said in an update: “The M4 is closed eastbound between J2 (London inner ring road) and J1 (London) in Gloucestershire due to a collision.
“Met police are in attendance. Delays of over 2 hours on approach to the closure.”
Drivers are being diverted via local routes. The National Highways traffic map currently estimates that the road will be cleared by 1pm.
