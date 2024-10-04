M4 delays: Westbound lanes closed on busy motorway following 'serious collision'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Highways said in an update that westbound lanes have been closed due to the crash between junction 14 and junction 15. The update said: “The M4 in Wiltshire is closed westbound between J14 (Hungerford) and J15 (Swindon) for vehicle recovery following a serious collision involving a car and a lorry.
“National Highways area team are also on scene to treat a fuel spillage.”
According to the National Higwways traffic map, normal traffic conditions are expected to return later this afternoon. The traffic services expected the road to be operating as normal by 3pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.