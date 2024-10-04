M4 delays: Westbound lanes closed on busy motorway following 'serious collision'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

4th Oct 2024, 10:47am
There are delays on the M4 this morning after a “serious collision” between a car and a lorry.

National Highways said in an update that westbound lanes have been closed due to the crash between junction 14 and junction 15. The update said: “The M4 in Wiltshire is closed westbound between J14 (Hungerford) and J15 (Swindon) for vehicle recovery following a serious collision involving a car and a lorry.

“National Highways area team are also on scene to treat a fuel spillage.”

According to the National Higwways traffic map, normal traffic conditions are expected to return later this afternoon. The traffic services expected the road to be operating as normal by 3pm.

A diversion is in place for those traveling westbound, with drivers advised to follow the hollow square diversion route. Details of the diversion route are available here.

